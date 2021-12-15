U.S. Airlines Warn 5G Wireless Could Cause Havoc with Flights

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Major U.S. air carriers on
Wednesday warned that AT&T and Verizon's planned
use of spectrum for 5G wireless services could be highly
disruptive to U.S. air travel and cost air passengers $1.6
billion annually in delays.
Trade group Airlines for America said if a new Federal
Aviation Administration directive for adressing potential
interference from wireless transmissions had been in effect in
2019 "approximately 345,000 passenger flights, 32 million
passengers, and 5,400 cargo flights would have been impacted in
the form of delayed flights, diversions, or cancellations."
