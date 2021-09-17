UPDATE 6-Oil Holds above $75 as Storm-hit U.S. Supply Returns Slowly

* Brent dips but still set for more than 3% weekly gain
* Slow post-Ida production recovery bolsters prices
By Julia Payne
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brent oil futures dipped on
Friday but held above $75 a barrel, remaining on track for a
weekly gain of more than 3% thanks to the slow recovery in
output after two hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Brent crude futures fell 60 cents, or 0.79%, to
$75.07 a barrel by 1324 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 85 cents, or 1.17%, at $71.76 after falling over $1 to
$71.56 a barrel.
"The market is pausing for a breath. This week's
supply-demand reports from OPEC and the IEA suggest that the
balance of the year will be tight - demand is expected to grow
and non-OPEC supply, partly because of Hurricane Ida, will get
tighter," said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.
"The weather-related disruption was laid bare in Wednesday's
EIA inventory report and further crude oil stock draws are
anticipated next week and possibly beyond in the U.S. Gulf
Coast."
The dollar climbed to a three-week high on Friday, making
dollar-traded crude imports more expensive for countries using
other currencies.
As of Thursday, about 28% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude
production remained offline https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-gulf-crude-oil-ramps-up-after-hurricane-losses-data-2021-09-16,
two-and-a-half weeks after Hurricane Ida hit.
"It's still taking longer than people thought in terms of
that coming back. That has been a supportive factor in the
market," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.
"We're going to go into more (supply) deficit conditions -
that certainly seems to be the view."
Preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed U.S. crude exports in September have
slipped to between 2.34 million barrels per day (bpd) and 2.62
million bpd from 3 million bpd in late August.
