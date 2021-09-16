Boom for Banks as M&A and Pandemic Boost Corporate FX Needs

* Global dealmaking running at record high this year
* Pandemic uncertainty, rising input costs encourage hedging
* FX boost helping banks to offset lower investor activity
By Saikat Chatterjee and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A boom in corporate dealmaking,
surging input costs and a focus on short-term cash flows in the
pandemic have sent companies rushing to hedge their currency
exposures this year, giving a boost to banks that sell foreign
exchange products.
Corporate treasurers say the pandemic, which sent revenues
tanking in 2020 before this year's sharp rebound, has encouraged
many to hedge currency risks more frequently.
Relentless supply chain pressures, and a sharp rise in raw
material and other input costs that are mostly denominated in
U.S. dollars, are reasons for companies to lock in prices too.
And a surge in mergers and acquisitions as the recovery
takes hold is also lifting corporate demand for foreign
currencies. Global dealmaking is running at a record high this
year, with $3.9 trillion of deals already transacted by early
September, according to Refinitiv data.
Multinational firms are among those to have increased their
foreign exchange (FX) market activity.
A corporate treasurer at one FTSE 100 firm said its auditors
had told the company to hedge its exposures more effectively and
"ensure that we only hedge the visible stream of revenues."
This has resulted in more volumes and smaller deal sizes, a
development seen widely - treasurers say the average hedging
deal among other large British firms has shrunk to between $5
million and $10 million, from $20 million pre-pandemic.
"Corporate hedging activity has gone up in recent months
because (companies') time horizons to hedge their FX exposure
have shortened," said Naresh Aggarwal, policy director at the
London-based Association of Corporate Treasurers.
REVENUE BOOST
It is proving a boon for banks' currency trading desks,
offsetting a recent drop in revenues from investor clients.
Activity by financial market players, including asset
managers and hedge funds, surged last year as the pandemic
uncertainty boosted FX volatility, but in this year's calmer
market, they have cut back trading.
Instead, banks are benefiting from the jump in activity from
firms scrambling to hedge, borrow more or expand overseas. JP
Morgan, UBS and Deutsche Bank are
the top three banks by market share in the $6.6 trillion a day
currency markets, according to a Euromoney survey.
Data on market-wide foreign exchange volumes has a lag, but
the most recent figures point to a jump in corporate turnover.
Corporate activity on London's foreign exchange markets
averaged $117 billion a day in April, up 16.1% from six months
earlier, according to the latest Bank of England data.
The growth in "non financial institutions" volumes, a proxy
for corporate activity, slightly outpaced market-wide growth of
15.6%, the data covering trading in the world's biggest foreign
exchange center showed.
Deutsche Bank's global head of FX, Russell Lascala, said
year-to-date FX revenues earned from the bank's corporate client
base were up significantly on 2019 levels and helping offset
reduced investor trading, though he declined to give numbers.
Fierce competition for financial clients' business has
squeezed bank profit margins. By contrast, corporations can
provide stickier and more profitable business.
Lascala said Deutsche Bank was pricing unusual but more
profitable trades for companies "almost on a daily basis."
"Corporates are doing more business, they need to hedge
more, they are expanding, they are borrowing, and doing many
cross-border deals. In previous crises it was very different,
they were not as strong and were playing defense," he said.
The 12 biggest investment banks globally earned $28 billion
in revenues from trading commodities, bonds and currencies in
the first quarter of 2021, up 15% from a year earlier, according
to Coalition Greenwich data. That was the biggest first quarter
revenue for the banks in the past six years.
SMEs
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have also ramped
up FX trading.
Laurent Descout, CEO of payments firm Neo, said turnover had
picked up for his cross-border business after a slow start.
The company had cleared $1 billion of transactions by the
end of August, much of it within the last few months, Descout
said, adding that firms were eschewing more complex currency
option products for 'vanilla' tools such as forward contracts.
The supply chain disruptions, signs of rising inflation and
uncertainty about the strength of the economic recovery should
keep corporate FX hedging volumes elevated.
Descout expects to see treasurers locking in FX rates for
the "next 12-24 months to support medium-term cash flow and
protect margins."
