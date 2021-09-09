US STOCKS-S&P 500 Ends Down after Jobless Claims Hit 18-month low

(Updates with close of market)
* Gaming stocks drop on Beijing crackdown
* Lululemon jumps on strong earnings forecast
* Amazon, Apple, Microsoft weigh on indexes
By Noel Randewich
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after
weekly jobless claims fell to a near 18-month low, allaying
fears of a slowing economic recovery, but also stoking worries
the Fed could move sooner than expected to scale back its
accommodative policies.
The Labor Department said initial claims for state
unemployment benefits dropped 35,000 to a seasonally adjusted
310,000 for the week ended Sept. 4, the lowest level since
mid-March 2020. That suggested that job growth could be hindered
by labor shortages rather than cooling demand for workers.
Microsoft, Apple and Amazon each
declined, all three among the stocks weighing most on the S&P
500 and Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 real estate and healthcare
indexes were among the poorest performers of 11 sectors, while
financials and materials made modest gains.
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citi Group and
Morgan Stanley each rose, tracking a slight rise in
benchmark bond yields following the claims data.
“The problem with the market these days is it’s rotating
more than it’s moving. Today, because of the jobs claims report,
everyone is buying cyclical stocks," said Jay Hatfield, chief
executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. “We
see it as a rangebound market, between 4,400 and 4,600 (on the
S&P 500).”
Investors have become more worried in recent sessions after
a recent monthly jobs report showed a slowdown in U.S. hiring,
suggesting the economic recovery may be losing steam faster than
expected. Also dragging on sentiment has been uncertainty about
when the U.S. Federal Reserve's will scale back massive measures
enacted last year to shield the economy from the coronavirus
pandemic.
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
147.25 points, or 0.42%, to 34,883.82, the S&P 500 lost
20.44 points, or 0.45%, to 4,493.63 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 38.17 points, or 0.25%, to 15,248.46.
Lululemon Athletica soared after providing a strong
annual forecast, as demand for its yoga pants remains strong
despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Reports that Beijing slowed down approval for all new online
video games sent shares of U.S.-listed gaming stocks Activision
Blizzard Inc, Electronic Art Inc, and Take-Two
Interactive Software Inc down more than 1%.
Digital Realty slid after the data center REIT
announced a public offering of 6.25 million shares.
