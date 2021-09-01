×
U.S. Consumer Watchdog Proposes New Reporting Requirements for Small Business Lending

Guzman
Isabel Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration. (AP)

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 12:23 PM

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday proposed new requirements for financial institutions to collect and report data on small businesses' access to credit.

The proposed rule would require lenders report the amount and type of small business credit applied for and extended, demographic information about small business credit applicants, and key elements of the price of the credit offered, the consumer watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Prentice and Pete Schroeder)

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 12:23 PM
