UPDATE 2-China Shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu, Organization Says

(Adds U.S. official comment)
By Andrew Galbraith and Gabriel Crossley
SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have
instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern
city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the
organization said on Tuesday.
The chamber notified members on Monday that, in accordance
with Chinese laws and regulations, it had to stop operations and
"no longer carry out any activities in the name of the American
Chamber of Commerce in Southwest China."
The statement, seen by Reuters, did not provide a specific
reason why the chamber, which promotes trade and investment
between the United States and the region, had been instructed to
cease operations.
Benjamin Wang, the group's chairman, told Reuters by WeChat
message that it was in discussions with local authorities about
its registration and future direction.
China's Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) appeared to be
enforcing a rule that countries maintain only one official
chamber of commerce in the country, Wang said.
The MCA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The Chengdu chamber is not affiliated with the American
Chamber of Commerce in China, a business advocacy group based in
Beijing with offices in several other cities.
The closure of the chamber comes just over one year after
China closed the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, in retaliation for
China's ouster from its consulate in Houston a week earlier.
A senior U.S. administration official urged Chinese
authorities to work with the chamber to resolve any issues
surrounding its registration and future operation.
"This closure is only the latest example of how the PRC's
opaque, arbitrary regulatory environment is contributing to an
investment climate that is increasingly hostile towards foreign
businesses," the official said, using the acronym for the
People's Republic of China.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, Gabriel Crossley in
Beijing, and Michael Martina in Washington; Editing by Andrew
Heavens and Simon Cameron-Moore)
