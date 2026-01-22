Arkansas Winner Claims $1.8 Billion Powerball Jackpot

An Arkansas lottery player has stepped forward to claim the massive $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot drawn on Christmas Eve, choosing a one-time cash payout while keeping their identity private, CBS reports, citing state lottery officials.

The winner elected to take a lump-sum payment of $834.9 million before taxes, a standard option that significantly reduces the headline prize but delivers immediate access to the winnings.

Arkansas law allows lottery winners of more than $500,000 to remain anonymous. Lottery officials said the winner waited to claim the prize while consulting with legal and financial advisers.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Murphy USA gas station in Cabot, which will receive a $50,000 retailer bonus for selling the ticket.

The numbers drawn were 4, 25, 31, 52, and 59, with a Powerball of 19.

The jackpot ranks as the second-largest Powerball prize ever and one of the biggest lottery payouts in U.S. history.

The largest Powerball payout to date was a $2.04 billion jackpot hit on November 7, 2022, with the winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. The winner opted for a lump-sum payout of about $997.6 million before taxes.

For the $1.8 billion Powerball winning, it took 47 drawings over more than three months for a ticket to finally match all six numbers, as last-minute ticket sales pushed the prize higher than initially expected.

The drawing also produced multiple secondary winners nationwide, including several million-dollar tickets.

During the jackpot run, Powerball ticket sales generated more than $15 million in revenue in Arkansas, with retailers earning hundreds of thousands of dollars in commissions, lottery officials said.

Proceeds from ticket sales help fund college scholarships for Arkansas students through the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The enormous prize underscores a broader trend: lottery jackpots have grown dramatically larger in recent years, even as the odds of winning have worsened.

Nonetheless, a majority of the biggest payouts in U.S. history have occurred within the past few years.