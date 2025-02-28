WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: argentina | economy | growth

Argentina Economy Grows at Fastest Pace in 2-1/2 Years

Argentina Economy Grows at Fastest Pace in 2-1/2 Years
Argentina's President Javier Milei waves to the crowd before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, Feb. 22, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Friday, 28 February 2025 10:10 AM EST

Argentina's economic activity rose 5.5% in December compared with the same month in the prior year, growing at its fastest pace since mid-2022, official data showed Tuesday.

The increase also beat a 3.5% expansion expected by analysts surveyed by Reuters in the grain-rich South American nation.

The data compares with a revised 0.4% year-on-year growth in the prior month. December's increase was driven by expansions in nine productive sectors, mainly the financial intermediation and the commerce sectors, according to data from the statistics agency INDEC.

Argentina's economic activity increased 0.5% in December versus a month earlier, the third monthly increase in a row.

The data points to a possible turnaround for Argentina's battered economy, which was hit hard by libertarian President Javier Milei's tough austerity measures.

INDEC also posted a 1.8% annual drop in the country's economic activity in 2024.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Argentina's economic activity rose 5.5% in December compared with the same month in the prior year, growing at its fastest pace since mid-2022, official data showed Tuesday.
argentina, economy, growth
140
2025-10-28
Friday, 28 February 2025 10:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved