Aramco Signs US Deals Worth More Than $30 Billion

Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Wednesday it had signed 17 preliminary deals with U.S. companies with a potential overall value of more than $30 billion, during a visit to Washington by the Saudi Crown Prince.

The projects span liquefied natural gas, financial services, advanced materials manufacturing and procurement of materials and services, it said in a statement.

Saudi and U.S. officials touted billions in new investments and growing financial ties between the two countries on Wednesday, coinciding with a visit to the White House by Saudi Arabia's de-facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"We expect the multi-billion-dollar MoUs and agreements announced today to act as a springboard for further progress," and to strengthen Aramco's collaboration with American firms, Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser said in the statement.

The agreements build on previous memoranda of understanding that were signed during a tour of Gulf countries by U.S. President Donald Trump in May, when Aramco signed 34 preliminary deals potentially worth up to $90 billion.

Aramco, which wants to become a major LNG player, especially in the United States, said that Wednesday's MoUs and agreements include a tie-up with MidOcean Energy for a potential investment in the Lake Charles LNG project as well as a deal with Commonwealth LNG around a liquefaction project in Louisiana.

It also announced tie-ups with other energy companies including Baker Hughes and Halliburton, as well as financial giants Blackstone and JPMorgan.

It did not specify the value attached to the specific deals.