Apple: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.55 billion. On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.24.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $83.36 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.49 billion.

Apple shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 22%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $152.57, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.