×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Apple

Apple: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Apple
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 28 October 2021 05:30 PM

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.55 billion. On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.24.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $83.36 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.49 billion.

Apple shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 22%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $152.57, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.55 billion. On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.24.The results met Wall Street expectations.
Apple
121
2021-30-28
Thursday, 28 October 2021 05:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved