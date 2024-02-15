Apple Vision Pro Users Return $3.5K Headsets

Citing eye strain, headaches and motion sickness, many Apple customers who shelled out $3,500 for the Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headsets are already returning them, the New York Post reports.

Officially released to the public on Feb. 2, just under two weeks ago, customers pre-ordered more than 200,000 pairs of the “spatial computing” goggles, as Apple is hawking them. Tomorrow marks the end of Apple’s 14-day return period.

“I returned mine,” wrote one customer on Reddit. “Feels like a torture session just trying to keep it on. After 10 minutes I feel like I’m about to have a heart attack. I have no idea how all these streamers can play for hours.”

Another Apple diehard said they get “severe headaches” after using the Vision Pro for 30 minutes: “This is so devastating as I love everything else about the AVP. I would like to think with continued use I would get used to this but it is too expensive to take that bet past the 14-day return period. I am returning mine today.”

One customer said they became instantly “addicted” to the AVP—and just as swiftly, turned off after six hours of eye fatigue and nausea.

When it was released, technology reviewers marveled at the futuristic feel of the Vision Pro, which allows users to interact with its computing powers via voice commands, their eyes and their hands — no mouse or keyboard required.

The headset also has a small dial for users to control how much they want to see of the applications, and how much of the real world.

However, high-tech experts said the Vision Pro is definitely a Version 1 product, is still heavy at 20 ounces, and remains fully charged for only 1-1/2 hours. Only true Apple enthusiasts and software developers were likely to fork over the $3,499 for the gadget, the reviewers said.

Strapped to someone’s head, it can shoot 23 million pixels into each eyeball, according to Apple, giving it the “equivalent of the resolution of a 75-inch TV.”

Apple customers on Hacker News also tempered their enthusiasm for the futuristic, groundbreaking device, with one calling it “an excellent piece of hardware that is unfortunately limited by software, a common refrain for Apple’s iOS/iPad OS.

“I have no doubt that I will buy a future version of this device as the software gets better, the camera/passthrough improves, the price drops, and/or the software allowed to run is opened up,” they went on to say.

An owner of Meta’s rival Quest Pro said it and the AVP are both “confining and awkward.”

Tech enthusiasts agreed on one thing: Apple Vision Pro is cool, but it’s a luxury most people will wait to purchase until its merits are proven.

The Post reached out to Apple for comment but had not heard back at press time.