Apple TV+ Brings Back Baseball, but at a Cost

Apple is bringing back its weekly "Friday Night Baseball" coverage for a second season, but this time around, it won't be free.

The weekly doubleheaders will be available only to Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions.

The streaming service will air games for 25 weeks, beginning with the Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, then the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on April 7. There are no local broadcast restrictions for the games.

New Apple TV+ subscribers pay $6.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Apple TV+ MLB broadcast teams are made up of Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), and Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst) and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Apple also offers live pre- and postgame coverage.