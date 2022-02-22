×
Tags: Infrastructure | Money | apple store | netherlands | standoff | armed robbery

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Amsterdam Apple Store

Apple store
An Apple store, in Berlin (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 01:35 PM

Armed police gathered Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam amid police reports that an armed assailant in the store is holding at least one hostage,there.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control.”

Images and films on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else.

Local broadcaster AT5 suggested that the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired.

Police said they were releasing little information about “the situation in the Apple Store on the Leidseplein so as not to disturb our investigation and our deployment there.”

A spokesman for Apple in the Netherlands could not be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Further details were not immediately available.

Editor's Note: Story updated at 2:30 p.m. EST to include information on hostage-taking.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Tuesday, 22 February 2022 01:35 PM
