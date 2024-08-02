Apple Edges Higher in Frankfurt, Dodging Broad Sell-Off

Apple shares sat out the rout in tech stocks Friday, rising 0.3% in Frankfurt after the company said its third-quarter iPhone sales were better than expected and forecast more gains.

Its shares (AAPL.O) had risen in after-hours trading Thursday on Wall Street. Amazon and Intel saw their shares tumble both in U.S. extended trading and in Frankfurt, after their results.

Amazon shares were down almost 8% in Frankfurt on Friday, while Intel stock was down 21%