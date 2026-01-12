WATCH TV LIVE

Apple Rules Smartphones With 20% Global Market Share

People chat in front of an advertisement for iPhone 17 Pro at an Apple Store in Jinan in eastern China's Shandong province, Dec. 17, 2025. (Tang Ke/AP)

Monday, 12 January 2026 09:21 AM EST

Global smartphone shipments rose ⁠2% year-on-year in 2025, lifted by stronger demand and economic momentum in emerging markets, Counterpoint Research said Monday.

Apple led the ‍market with a 20% ‍share, the largest among the top five brands, supported ⁠by solid demand in emerging and mid-sized markets and strong sales of ​the iPhone 17 series, said Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra.

Manufacturers pulled shipments forward early ‍in the year to get ahead of tariffs, ⁠but the effect eased as 2025 progressed, leaving second-half volumes largely unaffected, the firm said.

Samsung ranked second with ⁠a 19% share ​on modest shipment ⁠growth, while Xiaomi placed third with a ‍13% share, backed by steady demand in emerging ‌markets.

The global smartphone market is expected to soften in 2026 amid chip shortages ⁠and ​rising component ‍costs, as chipmakers prioritize AI data centers over handsets, Counterpoint ‍research director Tarun Pathak said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

