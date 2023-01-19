×
Tags: apple smart home devices

Apple Revamps Smart-Home Lineup

Apple Revamps Smart-Home Lineup
An Apple HomePod Mini (Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 19 January 2023 02:38 PM EST

In direct competition with Amazon and Google, Apple Inc. is reconfiguring its smart-home appliances, starting with a tablet to control things like thermostats and lights, Bloomberg reports.

It will also show videos and FaceTime chats and support the new Matter protocol that permits smart-home devices from various manufacturers to work together. To be designed with magnetic fasteners, the tablet can be mounted on walls or refrigerators.

Also Wednesday, Apple rolled out an upgraded HomePod speaker for $299 with an updated media panel, a new home temperature sensor, and the same chip as the 2022 Apple Watch.

Apple is also revamping its TV box with a faster processor, aiming to bring it to market in the first half of 2024. The company last updated its TV box in October, with the iPhone 14’s A15 chip and a remote control running on the USB-C standard.

In the future, Apple plans on offering customers larger and standalone smart-home displays, which are becoming increasingly popular.

To date, Amazon and Google have outplaced Apple with multifunctional smart-home devices, Amazon’s lineup called Echo Show, and Google’s, Nest Hub. However, Apple’s Siri voice-controlled service is gaining market share, according to Bloomberg.


 

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Get Newsmax Text Alerts
