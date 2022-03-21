×
Several Apple Services, including iCloud, Down

Apple
The Apple logo displayed at the Yerba Buena Center for Arts in San Francisco (Getty Images)

Monday, 21 March 2022 01:28 PM

Several Apple Inc. services including Apple Music, the iCloud storage service, Apple TV and Apple Store were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 4,000 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music, while nearly 4,000 reported problems with iCloud.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


