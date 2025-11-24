WATCH TV LIVE

Apple Cuts Jobs Across Its Sales Organization

(AP)

Monday, 24 November 2025 03:12 PM EST

Apple has cut dozens of jobs across its sales organization as it looks to streamline how it offers products to businesses, schools and governments, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker notified affected employees over the past couple of weeks, Bloomberg said, including account managers serving major businesses, schools and government agencies.

Staff who operate Apple's briefing centers for institutional meetings and product demonstrations for prospective customers were also affected, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

One of the major targets of the layoffs was a government sales team working with agencies, including the U.S. Defense Department and Justice Department, per the report.

The team had already been facing tough conditions after the 43-day government shutdown and cutbacks imposed by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, Bloomberg added.

In the past few weeks, companies including Verizon, Synopsys and IBM have announced job cuts.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


