Tags: apple pay later | installment

Apple Launches Buy Now, Pay Later

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 28 March 2023 12:03 PM EDT

iPhone maker Apple Inc. Tuesday launched its buy now, pay later service "Apple Pay Later" in the U.S. that will allow consumers to pay for purchases over time.

The service will allow users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest or fees.

Users can apply for loans between $50 and $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay.

The company will begin inviting select users to access a prerelease version of 'Apple Pay Later', and plans to offer it to all eligible users in the coming months.

2023-03-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 12:03 PM
