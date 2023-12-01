×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: apple | paramount | streaming

Apple, Paramount in Talks to Bundle Streaming

Apple, Paramount in Talks to Bundle Streaming

Friday, 01 December 2023 08:07 AM EST

Apple and Paramount Global have discussed bundling their streaming services at a discount, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The companies have talked about rolling out a combined Paramount+ and Apple TV+ offering that would cost less than subscribing to both services separately, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Shares of media company Paramount rose 1.2% to $14.58 in premarket trading.

A pairing between the two rival streaming giants could likely help attract cost-conscious customers who have been grappling with higher costs for everything from food to electronics.

Verizon is also planning to offer the ad-supported versions of Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery's Max streaming services for about $10 a month combined instead of about $17, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.

Grocery delivery app Instacart said earlier this week that it had partnered with NBCUniversal's Peacock to provide the streaming service at no extra cost to all of its paying U.S. subscribers.

The talks between Apple and Paramount are in early stages, and it is unclear what shape the bundle could take, the WSJ report said.

Paramount declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apple and Paramount Global have discussed bundling their streaming services at a discount, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
apple, paramount, streaming
201
2023-07-01
Friday, 01 December 2023 08:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved