New Apple iPhones Expected at Sept. 9 Event

Apple said Tuesday it would host its annual fall event on September 9, when the company is expected to unveil new iPhones, watches and other devices.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park and serve as a showcase of the company's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into its devices.

It will be closely watched by investors worried about the company ceding ground to faster-moving rivals in the race to deploy AI technology.

The announcement comes as Apple faces pressure from tariffs imposed on U.S. imports from countries including its production hubs of China and India.

Media reports have said Apple will also unveil a slimmer version of its latest iPhone, possibly branded as the iPhone Air, echoing its iPad Air and MacBook Air lines.

The company is also expected to showcase new entry-level, high-end Apple Watches, upgraded iPad Pros and a faster version of the Vision Pro headset, Bloomberg News has reported.