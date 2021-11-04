×
Tags: apple | masks

Apple to Drop Customer Mask Requirement at Many US Stores: Bloomberg

Apple to Drop Customer Mask Requirement at Many US Stores: Bloomberg
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 04 November 2021 03:18 PM

Apple Inc. will remove its mask mandate for customers at many U.S. retail stores from Friday as COVID-19 cases decline, Bloomberg News reported.

More than 100 of the company's about 270 stores across the country will scrap the requirement, with more stores adopting it gradually, the report https://bloom.bg/3mK2MLq said on Thursday, citing an internal memo to Apple retail employees.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus had previously prompted many tech companies, including Facebook Inc., Google and Microsoft Corp., to tighten their defenses.

The mask mandate will continue for Apple's retail employees, the report added.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Apple Inc. will remove its mask mandate for customers at many U.S. retail stores from Friday as COVID-19 cases decline, Bloomberg News reported.More than 100 of the company's about 270 stores across the country will scrap the requirement, with more stores adopting it...
apple, masks
Thursday, 04 November 2021 03:18 PM
