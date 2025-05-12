WATCH TV LIVE

Apple Considers Raising iPhone Prices

Apple Considers Raising iPhone Prices
Monday, 12 May 2025 06:42 AM EDT

Apple is considering raising the prices of its fall iPhone lineup, a step it is seeking to couple with new features and design changes, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose 7% in premarket trading.

The company is determined to avoid any scenario in which it appears to attribute price increases to U.S. tariffs on goods from China, where most Apple devices are assembled, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

