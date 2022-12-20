iPhone Shipments Sag Under China Disruptions

Apple Inc. warned that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter.



Some Wall Street analysts are now estimating a hit from the disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company.



Here are Wall Street analysts' predictions on iPhone shipment shortfalls:



Wedbush Securities says shortages to result in 5% to 10% fewer units sold in the quarter; Says shutdowns to cost Apple about $1 billion a week in lost iPhone sales.



Susquehanna sees a 10 million hit to shipments, with total shipments of 70 million iPhones.



TF International forecasts that disruptions will impact iPhone shipments Securities by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units.



CFRA Research sees as much as 5% to 10% downside to its original iPhone shipment estimate of 82 million units.



KGI Securities forecasts lost iPhone production to be about 10 mln units, or about 12% lower iPhone shipments compared with a year ago.



Evercore ISI: Shutdowns to have impact of 5 million to 8 million units.



Piper Sandler cuts its estimate for iPhone sales to 74 million for the Dec-quarter, as it sees a hit of 9 million units. Expects an impact of $8 billion in the quarter.



Morgan Stanley lowers its estimates for iPhone shipment for Dec-quarter by 3 million to 75.5 million units.



J.P.Morgan lowers its estimate for iPhone volume in the Dec-quarter by 4 million to about 70 million units. However, raised its March-quarter forecast for shipments to about 63 million units from prior estimate of about 61 million.