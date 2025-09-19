Brace for the $2,000 Apple iPhone

Apple blew past the $1,000 smartphone barrier with the iPhone X in 2017. Eight years later, technology analysts believe the basic iPhone 20 could easily be priced at $2,000, the Los Angeles Times reports.

To date, however, despite inflation and a flood of upgrades, Apple has largely kept prices in check. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 — just $100 more than the 2017 Pro — and the base model still sits at $799. Even with tariffs looming, Apple’s recent hikes were modest, with higher storage cushions softening the blow.

But that restraint is fading.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max now comes with a 2-terabyte option priced at $1,999 — the first iPhone to hit that mark. Analysts see it as a sign of where Apple is heading, especially with its first foldable model expected next year. Rival devices from Samsung and Google already command $1,799 to $2,419.

If the $999 iPhone Air should adopt some of the more advanced features of the upcoming foldable model, its price could easily double, before add-ons push it higher.

CEO Tim Cook has said he believes customers are ready to pay. “People are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford,” he told investors, arguing the iPhone is now integral to everything from health tracking to mobile payments.

Looking further out, Apple is already planning its 20th anniversary “iPhone 20” for 2028, an overhaul expected to be as radical as the iPhone X — and one that could reset the pricing floor yet again.