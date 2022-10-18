×
Tags: Apple iPhone 14

Apple Cuts iPhone 14 Plus Production

(AP)

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 03:15 PM EDT

Apple Inc. is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.

The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone 14 Plus, part of a new lineup announced on Sept. 7, is positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models but is equipped with a large screen. The phone started being shipped to customers on Oct. 7.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Apple iPhone 14
