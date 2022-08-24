×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: apple iphone 14 | september 7 event

Apple Expected to Unveil iPhone 14

Apple Expected to Unveil iPhone 14
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:51 PM EDT

Apple Inc. on Wednesday sent media invitations to a Sept. 7 event, at which analysts expect the company to unveil its new iPhone 14, a week earlier than its traditional autumn event.

If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and a half after it unveils them, it could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company's fiscal fourth quarter.

Analysts expect Apple to introduce a new generation iPhone 14 model.

Reuters has previously reported that Apple told suppliers it expects the new generation of phones to sell better than its predecessors did.

Apple is also expected soon to unveil new models of the Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers, some perhaps at the September event.

While the company has largely insulated the iPhone from supply chain turbulence, it warned in an earnings call last month that parts shortages could hamper sales of some of those other products.

Apple plans to host the event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The event would be the first in-person, indoor event since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

Apple earlier this year held an event for developers, but the keynote presentation was given outdoors at its headquarters.

The invitation's artwork features the Apple logo surrounded by an outline of night-sky stars and the caption "far out."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apple Inc. on Wednesday sent media invitations to a Sept. 7 event, at which analysts expect the company to unveil its new iPhone 14, a week earlier than its traditional autumn event.
apple iphone 14, september 7 event
223
2022-51-24
Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved