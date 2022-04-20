×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: apple inc. | first union vote in u.s. | communications workers of america | u.s. national labor relations board

Atlanta Apple Workers File for 1st US Union Vote

Apple Inc.
(AP)

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 05:00 PM

Workers at an Apple Inc. (AAPL) store in Atlanta on Wednesday filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become Apple's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

The effort at the Apple store in Cumberland Mall is backed by the Communications Workers of America, according to a news release issued by the union and workers involved in the effort. More than 70% of the more than 100 workers eligible to join the union — in sales, technical, creative and operations roles — signed cards expressing a desire to organize, the union said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board confirmed that the agency's Atlanta office received the union petition on Wednesday. If certain conditions are met, the NLRB works with the union and the employer to arrange an election.

"We work hard at Apple because we really believe in the products and the company, and we want to make sure that every Apple worker is able to afford quality housing and basic living expenses," Elli Daniels, an Apple worker who is part of the union effort, said in a statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news of the petition was first reported by Bloomberg Law.

Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations including Amazon.com Inc. and Starbucks Corp.

Apple is known for its reticent culture, but last year some current and former workers began criticizing the company's working conditions online, using the hashtag #AppleToo, as a play on the #MeToo movement against workplace sexual harassment and misconduct.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Workers at an Apple Inc. (AAPL) store in Atlanta on Wednesday filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become Apple's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.
apple inc., first union vote in u.s., communications workers of america, u.s. national labor relations board
270
2022-00-20
Wednesday, 20 April 2022 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved