Apple Announces DIY Self-Service Repair

Lowe’s and Home Depot are not the only places for DIY projects anymore. Apple Wednesday announced today a Self Service Repair program, in an effort to “allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs [to have] access to Apple genuine parts and tools.”



Uncharacteristic Move



The program -- an uncharacteristic move by a technology giant that has closely guarded its hardware and architecture since its 1976 inception -- will be available first for the iPhone 12 and 13, followed by Mac computers. Apple announced the self service repair program will be available early next year in the US, and will then expand worldwide throughout 2022.



Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, characterizes the new program as a way to expand access to Apple products to a wider customer base. Williams says, “Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed.”

Instead of having to make a trip or schedule an appointment at an Apple Store or GeekSquad to get an Apple product repaired, Apple will now enable customers to conveniently repair their Apple devices at home.



Apple issued a release Wednesday on this forthcoming Self Service Repair, saying: “The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices.”

Apple says it has tried to keep true to Williams’ pledge to expand access, with the press release saying that in the past three years, that Apple “has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, including more than 2,800 Independent Repair Providers.”