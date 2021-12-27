×
Apple Closes NYC Stores Amid Rising COVID Cases

Apple Inc. store
(AP)

Monday, 27 December 2021 05:03 PM

Apple Inc said on Monday it had closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. However, customers can pick up online orders at the stores, the iPhone maker said.

The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, SoHo and all major flagship stores.

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees. For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its U.S. retail stores.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


