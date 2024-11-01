WATCH TV LIVE

Apple to Invest $1.5B in Globalstar for iPhone Satellites

Friday, 01 November 2024 12:10 PM EDT

Apple will invest up to $1.5 billion in Globalstar to fund the expansion of its iPhone communication services, the satellite provider said in a regulatory filing Friday.

Shares of Globalstar jumped over 30%, while Apple was down around 1.4% a day after it forecast tepid quarterly revenue growth.

Under the funding agreement, Apple will commit $1.1 billion in cash and also purchase 20% equity in Globalstar for $400 million. The satellite company said it will use a portion of the funds to pay down debt.

The move is another in a line of partnerships between space firms and mobile service providers looking to provide satellite-based connectivity to customers in regions with limited network access.

Globalstar also said it will allocate 85% of its network capacity to Apple. The deal is expected to close on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker partnered with Globalstar in 2022 for a feature that would allow Apple users to send emergency messages from remote areas.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 01 November 2024 12:10 PM
