Apple Working on Folding iPad

Apple is grinding away on a folding iPad that it aims to launch in 2024, CNBC reports.



To make the timetable, Apple will cut back on new iPad releases in 2023, widely respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Monday.



“I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix,” Kuo wrote on Twitter.



The prediction by Taiwan’s KGI Securities analyst is in line with a recent report by CCS Insight.



Lenovo and Samsung already offer foldable laptops or phones based on OLED technology.



It would be the first major design change for Apple’s iPad, which has always maintained its rectangular shape since its launch in 2012.



“Right now, it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone,” says CCS Chief of Research Ben Wood. “We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad.”



Kuo has been right on the mark with several Apple developments, including on the iPhone SE 3, the 2021 MacBook Pro, the delayed launch of its mixed-reality headset and many iterations of the iPad.



He expects a foldable iPad to use a carbon fiber kickstand from Anjie Technology of China.



An apple representative did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.