Apple's $97.3B Revenue Up 8.6 Percent, But Faces Headwinds

Apple Inc. reported Wednesday its overall fiscal second-quarter revenue was $97.3 billion, up 8.6% from last year and higher than analysts' average estimate of $93.89 billion, according to Refinitiv data.



It was a blockbuster quarter for Apple revenue, its third-best quarter in its 46-year history. But it was another story for Apple's outlook for growth, due to growing supply problems, COVID-19 lockdowns in China, and inflation.



Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned analysts on the call that supply-chain issues would hurt sales in Apple's fiscal third quarter by $4 billion to $8 billion, "substantially larger" than the hit in the second quarter.

Overall, Apple's quarterly worldwide phone sales revenue was $50.6 billion, a 5.5% increase from a year ago, and ahead of the average estimate of $47.88 billion. Services, Apple's second-biggest segment after iPhones, increased sales 17% to $19.8 billion, just beating the average estimate of $19.71 billion. Apple sevices include its App Stores, music, movies, TV shows, iTunes, books and stickers.



Apple Inc. forecast growing problems as COVID-19 lockdowns snarl production and demand in China, the war in Ukraine dents sales and growth slows in services, which the company sees as its engine for expansion.

Shares were down 3.5% after executives laid out their glum outlook on a conference call. The news outweighed strong results for Apple's quarter ended in March, including record profit and sales.

CFO Maestri warned in an interview with Thomson Reuters that the war in Ukraine would leave a bigger dent on sales in the current quarter.

Supply problems were focused on a corridor in Shanghai, China and reflected COVID disruptions and silicon shortages, he added. The pandemic was also affecting demand in China, he said.

Kim Caughey Forrest, Chief Investment Officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, said that ongoing demand remained a big question, despite Apple's management of supply chain in the March quarter, Apple's fiscal second.



Difficult Quarter for Amazon, Intel

Indeed, other high-profile tech companies also raised concerns. Amazon posted a disappointing outlook as it was swamped by higher costs, sending its shares down 10% after the close, and Intel Corp forecast a gloomy quarter based on supply chain issues, and its stock fell 4%.



Maestri said that Apple's services growth in its fiscal third quarter would decelerate from the March quarter, while remaining in double-digits.

Profit was $25 billion, or $1.52 per share and easily topped analysts' expectations of $23.2 billion and $1.43.

Apple also announced a 5% rise in its dividend to $0.23 per share and board approval to buy back an additional $90 billion in shares.

Investors have been bracing for drops in consumer spending on tech gadgets and services as the war in Ukraine and other factors drive up the cost of oil, food and other staples.

Some consumers also have put more money into travel and entertainment outside their homes as COVID-19 outbreaks become less deadly, eating into home technology budgets.

Maestri told Thomson Reuters that the war in Ukraine affected revenue as Apple withdrew from Russia, but he declined to specify an amount. He said the hit to sales would be greater in the current quarter.

Asked about rising inflation, Maestri said demand, particularly for iPhones, had been higher than the company had anticipated at the start of the quarter. Inflation was affecting expenses, he said.

Maestri noted that the app store, music, cloud and Apple Care services each set all-time records for sales.

Remote work also has cut the need for pricey, high-end phones and upgrades as people commute less.

But remote work has benefited other businesses.



Apple iPhone



Apple's iPhone smartphone business increased 5%, indicating its iPhone 13 is a hit with customers.

Apple said iPad sales fell 2% to $7.65 billion due to supply-chain constraints. They were still above analysts' average estimate of $7.14 billion.

Revenue from Mac computers, also facing supply-chain issues, rose 14.7% to $10.4 billion, compared with estimates of $9.25 billion. Apple moved its Macs off of Intel processors to its own M1 chips. It is one of the leading technology companies that has been able to develop its own components, thereby circumventing supply chain constraints to some degree.



Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC iPhone sales were helped with the addition of "switchers," customers who previously had an Android phone. "We had a record level of upgraders during the quarter and we grew switchers, strong double digits," Cook said.



The popularity of Apple's iPhone 13 could resist deteriorating customer confidence over inflation, CNBC said.



"It's clearly a strong cycle," Cook said.

Sales of wearables, home speakers and accessories rose 12% to $8.8 billion, compared with estimates of $9.05 billion.

Maestri said Apple’s watch and AirPods sold well, and attributed the miss to seasonal variability in demand for other accessories.

The services business is vulnerable to antitrust sanctions in the United States, Netherlands, South Korea, South Africa and many other countries that are weighing whether the company's fees are too high.



Subscribers Up by 40 Million

Apple said it now has 825 million paying subscribers across its at least seven subscription offerings, up by 40 million from 785 million last quarter. Its growth comes as rivals such as Netflix Inc report subscriber losses.

Labor unrest could newly affect Apple, too. More than 70% of the over 100 eligible workers at an Apple store in Atlanta last week backed a filing for an election to become the company's first U.S. shop to unionize.



Overall, Cook said Apple's performance in its fiscal second quarter was "better than we anticipated." The Americas was Apple's fastest-growing region, with sales up 20% to $50.57 billion.



Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, grew 3.47% to $18.34 billion. Cook said that Apple production and sales were not impacted by the COVID lockdowns that occured in China during the quarter.