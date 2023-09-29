×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: apple | china | apps

Apple Met China to Discuss Foreign App Crackdown: WSJ

Friday, 29 September 2023 09:53 AM EDT

Apple staff met with Chinese officials in recent months to discuss concerns over new rules that will restrict the U.S. tech giant from offering many foreign apps currently available on its app store in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The officials told Apple that it must strictly implement the rules which ban unregistered foreign apps, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Beijing has been expanding oversight of smartphone and mobile app usage over the past several years, and now requires mobile app stores and mobile apps to submit business details to the government.

China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday released names of the first batch of mobile app stores that have completed filing business details, signaling it has begun enforcing the new rules, but Apple's App Store was missing from the list.

Apple has not disclosed how its app store in China will comply with Beijing’s new rules. Experts said Apple's compliance could lead to tens of thousands of apps being removed from its app store in China.

Apple employees expressed concern over how the rules would be implemented and affect its users, WSJ said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apple staff met with Chinese officials in recent months to discuss concerns over new rules that will restrict the U.S. tech giant from offering many foreign apps currently available on its app store in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The officials...
apple, china, apps
201
2023-53-29
Friday, 29 September 2023 09:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved