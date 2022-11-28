×
Tags: apple advertising on twitter | elon musk

Musk: Apple's Twitter Ads Nearly Nil

Musk: Apple's Twitter Ads Nearly Nil
Twitter CEO Elon Musk (AP)

Monday, 28 November 2022 01:24 PM EST

Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet Monday that Apple Inc. has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.

Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier in November, Musk said Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

Several companies including General Mills Inc. and luxury automaker Audi of America have paused advertising on Twitter since Musk completed his purchase, while General Motors Co. said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on the social media platform.

Apple spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter ads between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, down from $220,800 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter acquisition, according to ad measurement firm Pathmatics.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet Monday that Apple Inc. has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.
apple advertising on twitter, elon musk
2022-24-28
Monday, 28 November 2022 01:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

