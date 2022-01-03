×

Apple Becomes World's First Company Valued at $3 Trillion

Apple Inc.
Looking up through the ceiling at the Apple Inc. retail store at the General Motors (GM) Building in New York. (Getty Images)

Monday, 03 January 2022 01:33 PM

Apple Inc. Monday topped $3 trillion in market value after hitting a record high on the first day of trading this year.

The company's shares rose as much as 2.6% to $182.17 in mid-day trading, a tad lower than the milestone mark of $182.86.

The world's most valuable company would be the first to reach the milestone, thanks to investors betting on the popularity of its newly launched iPhone series and MacBooks.

Broader markets looked to extend a recovery, with Tesla Inc giving a big boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, followed by Apple and Nvidia.

Analysts are also expecting demand for iPhones to remain strong in 2022, as Apple leads China's smartphone market and more consumers subscribe for its services.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


