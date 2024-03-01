Apollo Sees No Fed Rate Cuts in '24 as Growth Picks up

The Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates at all this year and instead will leave them at elevated levels as it grapples with a reacceleration in U.S. economic growth, private equity giant Apollo Global Management said Friday.

Apollo, which has more than $650 billion of assets under management, expected three interest rate cuts from the Fed at the start of the year.

But Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok told Reuters in an emailed comment that "the Fed pivot in December has triggered an easing in financial conditions which can no longer be ignored." The Fed's main interest rate currently stands at 5.25-5.5%.