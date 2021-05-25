DC AG Files Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Amazon

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine has announced an anti-trust lawsuit Tuesday against Amazon for illegally requiring third-party sellers to give Amazon customers the same or better prices than the products are offered elsewhere.

AG Racine tweeted a statement announcing the lawsuit:

"For years, Amazon has controlled online retail prices through its restrictive contract provisions & policies. Amazon requires third-party sellers to agree that they won't offer their products anywhere else online – including their own websites – for a lower price than on Amazon.

"These agreements also impose an artificially high price floor across the online retail marketplace & ensure high fees charged to third-party sellers by Amazon, as much as 40% of the product price, are incorporated into the price on not only Amazon but also on competing platforms.

"Amazon has used its dominant position in the online retail market to win at all costs. It maximizes its profits at the expense of 3rd party sellers & consumers forced to pay artificially high prices, while harming competition & innovation & illegally tilting the playing field.

"Amazon claimed it removed its price parity restrictions in 2019. But in fact, it quietly replaced the provision w/ an effectively-identical substitute that says third-party sellers can be sanctioned or removed from Amazon if they offer their products for lower prices elsewhere.

"We filed this antitrust lawsuit to put an end to Amazon's illegal control of prices across the online retail market. We need a fair online marketplace that expands options available to District residents and promotes competition, innovation, and choice."