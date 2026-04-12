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UK Financial Regulators Rush to Assess Risks of Anthropic's Latest AI Model

UK Financial Regulators Rush to Assess Risks of Anthropic's Latest AI Model

Sunday, 12 April 2026 02:52 PM EDT

British financial regulators are holding urgent talks with the government's cyber security agency and major banks to assess risks posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Treasury officials are in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to examine potential vulnerabilities in critical IT systems highlighted by Anthropic's latest AI model, the FT said, citing two people briefed on the talks.

Anthropic did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment. The BoE, FCA and NCSC declined to comment. The UK Treasury was not immediately available for comment.

Representatives from major British banks, insurers and exchanges are expected to be briefed on the cyber security risks posed by the model, Claude Mythos Preview, at a meeting with regulators in the next fortnight, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately verify details of the report.

Reuters reported on Friday, citing two sources, that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had called a meeting with major Wall Street banks on the model's cyber risk potential.

AI startup Anthropic has said the model is being deployed as part of "Project Glasswing," a controlled initiative under which select organizations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cyber security purposes.

In a blog post earlier this month, Anthropic said the model had already identified thousands of major vulnerabilities across operating systems, web browsers and other widely used software.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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UK financial regulators are holding urgent talks with the government's cyber security agency and major banks to assess risks posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.Officials at the Bank of England, the...
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Sunday, 12 April 2026 02:52 PM
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