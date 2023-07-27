×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: anheuser busch layoffs | bud light | dylan mulvaney

Bud Light Maker to Lay Off Hundreds After Sales Slump

Bud Light Maker to Lay Off Hundreds After Sales Slump
Headquaters of multinational drink and brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev in Leuven, Belgium (AP)

Thursday, 27 July 2023 08:18 AM EDT

Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose Bud Light sales have recently slumped in the United States, will lay off hundreds of corporate staff in the country, CNN reported Wednesday, citing a company statement.

The job cuts would represent less than 2% of total employees at the world's largest brewer, but would not include frontline staff like brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, field sales among others, CNN reported.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bud Light and Budweiser have recently seen its sales drop in the US after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and has been dethroned by Constellation Brands' Modelo Especial as the top-selling beer brand in the country.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose Bud Light sales have recently slumped in the United States, will lay off hundreds of corporate staff in the country, CNN reported Wednesday.
anheuser busch layoffs, bud light, dylan mulvaney
120
2023-18-27
Thursday, 27 July 2023 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved