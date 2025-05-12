WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Anheuser-Busch | 300 million | united states | investment

Budweiser-Maker AB InBev to Invest $300M in US

Budweiser-Maker AB InBev to Invest $300M in US

Monday, 12 May 2025 08:50 AM EDT

Anheuser-Busch InBev's American subsidiary said Monday it would invest $300 million in its manufacturing operations in the United States this year amid a push for local production under President Donald Trump.

The St. Louis, Missouri-based Anheuser-Busch, which said it invested nearly $2 billion over the last five years in 100 facilities across the country, also announced the launch of a new plant in Columbus, Ohio.

"Anheuser-Busch has been a shining example of what 'Made in America' means, and their latest investment of $300 million builds on their longtime commitment to grow our workforce and expand U.S. manufacturing," U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said.

AB InBev reported a rise in first-quarter profit last week that was more than double the increase expected by analysts. Its profit margins were also higher despite a fall in sales volumes.

The company had previously said it was boosting investments in key brands such as Budweiser and ramping up efforts to grow at-home consumption, as spending elsewhere — including in bars — remains pressured.

U.S.-listed shares of Anheuser-Busch were down 1.7% in midday trading.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

