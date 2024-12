U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said Tuesday ridership topped pre-COVID 2019 levels in 2024 for the first time and reached a record high even though it has less capacity.

Ridership increased 15% over 2023 to a record 32.8 million customer trips, as passenger revenue hit $2.5 billion, up 9% over the prior year while total operating revenue was $3.6 billion, up 7%. Amtrak reported an adjusted operating loss of $705 million, down 9% over 2023.