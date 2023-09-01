×
FTC Allows Amgen to Go Ahead Wiith $28B Horizon Deal

(AP)

Friday, 01 September 2023 09:21 AM EDT

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has allowed drugmaker Amgen Inc. to move ahead with its $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, the companies said Friday.

The FTC filed a lawsuit on May 16 aimed at stopping the transaction, but suspended its challenge in late August. The suspension enabled the agency to consider whether it should settle the case.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company announced plans to buy Horizon in December last year.

Horizon's shares rose 2.8% in premarket trading.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


