F&G Annuities & Life Poll: 23 Percent 'Pushing Back' Retirement

A full 23% of Americans are "definitely pushing back" their retirement over economic concerns, according to a poll released earlier this week by F&G Annuities & Life.

Additionally, 70% of those surveyed said they are considering — or definitely — delaying their planned retirement date.

"The current economic environment is creating significantly more stress and uncertainty for younger American investors, leading many to rethink their timelines for retirement as our third annual study shows," said Chris Blunt, CEO of F&G.

"This shift means Americans near and in retirement are more likely to be working longer or delaying retirement altogether. Amid this dynamic, the need for guaranteed income from products like annuities becomes increasingly important to maintain a quality of life they are accustomed to through retirement."

The poll, taken May 9-26, among 2,000 U.S. adults, also found:

42% enjoy the intellectual challenge/stimulation from working.

40% would like to have more financial options.

36% are worried about inflation — versus 44% in 2024.

33% don't want to feel a lack of purpose.

32% gave themselves a "C" or below when grading their financial readiness in preparing for/in retirement vs. just 26% who gave themselves an "A."

No margin of error was provided.