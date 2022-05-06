Pay, Nest Egg Among Americans' Biggest Financial Regrets

In the past two years of the recession, COVID and 8.5% inflation, Americans have faced unprecedented personal economic challenges. Sixty-seven percent of Americans “often” or “sometimes” regret decision relating to money, the ConsumerAffairs survey found.

People mostly regret decisions around salaries, debt, home purchases and retirement savings. More than 60% of respondents said they were upset about not negotiating a pay raise, and 31% of respondents said they regret holding too much excessive credit card debt. Due to excessive debt often hampering savings, 28% of respondents said they felt they’ve saved too little for emergencies.



With today’s unstable housing market in mind, and some experts warning of a real estate bubble, a majority, 51%, of Americans regret buying their home in the past two years, and just 32% of Americans are pleased they bought a home during the pandemic.

Twenty-one percent of respondents regret spending too much on a car lease, and 44% regret purchasing a vehicle.



With respect to investments, 41% wish they saved more for retirement, a notable number considering a survey last November found 42% have less than $25,000 saved for retirement. Over one-third, 34%, wished they had earned more on stock investments.

The levels of regret are put into deeper context when examining the age brackets. Fifty-three percent of Baby Boomers (those aged 57-75) wish they saved more for retirement, while Gen Z investors (aged 18-25) were especially regretful about their lack of investments in education savings.

In total, 11% regret accumulating too much student loan debt, a topic many have in mind as President Biden considers forgiving most or all student debt, with a decision expected by this coming August.

The CustomerAffairs survey also found respondents with advanced degrees felt more financial regrets than those without an advanced degree. Nearly one-in-three highly educated Americans felt some level of financial regret, compared to 22% of respondents without a college degree.

The survey interviewed 1,074 American adults, across a wide range of incomes, educational attainments and age brackets.