×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: american express board | former sec chairman jay clayton

AmEx Names Former SEC Chairman to Board

AmEx Names Former SEC Chairman to Board
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton testifies to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. (AP/2019 file photo)

Thursday, 06 October 2022 10:09 AM EDT

American Express Co. said on Thursday Jay Clayton, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has been elected to its board of directors, effective Oct. 5.

Clayton spent over 20 years as a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP before he became the 32nd chairman of the SEC in 2017. He currently serves as a senior policy adviser and counsel at the New York-based law firm.

He also serves as non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management Inc's board and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
American Express Co. said on Thursday Jay Clayton, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has been elected to its board of directors, effective Oct. 5.
american express board, former sec chairman jay clayton
93
2022-09-06
Thursday, 06 October 2022 10:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved