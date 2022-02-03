AmEx, BNY Mellon Employees to Return to the Office in March

American Express Co. said on Thursday it would ask its New York employees to work from their offices at least once a week from next month, as it rolls out a flexible working plan, according to a memo posted on the company's website.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is also asking its employees to return to office from March 7 in regions where conditions allow, subject to local requirements, it said in a memo to its employees.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in New York City on the decline, AmEx said it was comfortable with a wide scale return to its New York offices under its flexible working policy.

The payments giant expects it flexible working model, called AmEx Flex, to come into full effect from March 15, with employees adopting schedules set with their managers.

"It will take a little longer to come back in our other U.S. locations because, while COVID case levels are getting better, the pace of improvement is generally behind what we've seen in New York," Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said in the memo to U.S. employees.

All its staff returning to their offices need to be fully vaccinated, including booster shots, AmEx said. Employees who are yet to receive their booster doses must do so within 30 days of becoming eligible.

Employees at BNY Mellon will decide which days to come in to the office in discussion with their individual managers, according to the memo.

Later this year, the bank plans to roll out details of a new program that will allow eligible staff to work remotely for two weeks each year.

BNY Mellon's staff returning to office also need to be fully vaccinated, subject to local availability and requirements.