AmEx Commits to 55-Story HQ at 2 World Trade Center

American Express will anchor and fully occupy the final tower at the rebuilt World Trade Center, committing to a 55-story global headquarters, the company announced Wednesday.

The tower will complete the 16-acre campus at Ground Zero nearly 30 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The new 2 World Trade Center, to be developed by Larry Silverstein and designed by Foster + Partners, is expected to break ground almost immediately and open in 2031.

American Express will be the sole owner and occupant of the nearly 2-million-square-foot tower, which will carry the legal address of 200 Greenwich Street.

The project fills the last undeveloped parcel at the World Trade Center site, adjacent to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and the Oculus.

Its completion will mark the final structural chapter in rebuilding the complex destroyed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people.

The development is projected to generate roughly 3,200 direct and indirect construction jobs and contribute nearly $5.9 billion to the city’s economy — a significant corporate investment at a time when downtown office markets across the country are still adjusting to remote and hybrid work patterns.

American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri said the move “reaffirms our deep commitment to the neighborhood we’ve called home for nearly two centuries.”

The commitment ends years of uncertainty over the final tower, which had stalled amid real estate downturns, shifting design plans, and the need for an anchor tenant, the New York Post reports.

Silverstein, 94, rebuilt the other three office towers at the site and had long described completing the fourth as his life’s work.

American Express currently shares ownership of nearby 200 Vesey Street with Brookfield Properties and may sell its interest there, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The agreement also represents a milestone for Lower Manhattan, which struggled through the 2008 financial crisis, Hurricane Sandy, and the COVID-19 pandemic before rebounding with record office leasing last year.

With 2 World Trade Center now moving forward, the skyline that was shattered in 2001 will, at last, be fully restored.