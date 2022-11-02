×
Tags: american airlines pilot union labor negotiations

American Airlines Pilots' Union Rejects Pay Hike Proposal

American Airlines jets prepare for departure at Boston Logan International Airport (AP)

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 01:43 PM EDT

American Airlines pilots' union on Wednesday said its board of directors has rejected a draft agreement that offered a 19% pay hike over two years, as the proposal failed to garner enough votes.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA) has been pushing for higher wages and improved schedules among other things, at a time when the air travel industry is facing a staff shortage, impacting the company's ability to meet robust air travel demand.

The APA in a tweet on Wednesday said the proposed agreement received 15 votes, with just five in its favor.

The company last month offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, after proposing in June to hike the base pay by about 17% through 2024.

American Airlines shares were down 1.6% in afternoon trade.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


