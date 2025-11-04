American Airlines to Trim Some Management, Support Jobs

American Airlines said Tuesday it was eliminating a "small number" of management and support staff positions as part of a workforce adjustment.

The layoffs were primarily at its Fort Worth headquarters which will help it become more efficient across the organization, the airline said.

The carrier has previously said it plans to generate more than $750 million in cost savings by the end of this year, thanks to its business re-engineering efforts.

Airlines across North America have been trimming corporate roles to reign in heightened costs and shield margins amid a normalized travel environment after a post-pandemic surge.

Last month, Canadian carrier Air Canada cut about 400 management positions, or roughly 1% of its workforce. Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines said it would cut 15% of its corporate jobs, its first such reduction in the company's 54-year history.

American Airlines did not specify the number of roles it was eliminating.